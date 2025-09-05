 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19864110 Edited 5 September 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing Action Taimanin.

After the maintenance on September 2, 2025, we have confirmed the following issue.

1. An incorrect option was displayed in the PC version Settings menu.
- This issue has been fixed. If the changes are not applied, please restart the game.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Thank you for your understanding and patience.

Changed files in this update

Windows Action Taimanin Content Depot 1335201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link