Thank you for playing Action Taimanin.
After the maintenance on September 2, 2025, we have confirmed the following issue.
1. An incorrect option was displayed in the PC version Settings menu.
- This issue has been fixed. If the changes are not applied, please restart the game.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
Thank you for your understanding and patience.
[IMPORTANT] Known Issue: Incorrect Settings Option on PC Versions
