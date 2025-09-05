 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19864030 Edited 5 September 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This is a small update to get Jetball development back up and running.

  • Fixed fire bind not unbinding the old key
  • Fixed animation rotations, e.g., doing a vgh (for hi), now waves at the target instead of off to the side slightly. Animation rotations also now work up and down so you can wave at someone above or below you.
  • Fixed the slide effect on ExoRed model

