Thanks for all your feedback on day one of Meat Lab 7! Keep it coming in the dedicated feedback and bug report channels in our Discord server
. It helps us out a lot!
Gameplay
- The Mystic Pizza mutation now always grants barrier on meat loss, rather than a 25% chance to do so
- Adjusted timing of the various events that occur during the Satellite Smoker finale on Jasonus V. There should now be a 12 second window for you to find a Bolt Burger and get out of Dodge before the final wave of enemies appears
- Increased the size of the LIV-Mas weakpoint hitbox – thanks @Karl!
- Decrease Pulse Rate of Meat Mush 4s -> 1.5s
Meta Progression
- A new Smart Meat Terminal has been added to Carl’s unlocks at employee rank 3
- As with the weapon grids, resources are spent to rank up your smart meat grid and gain upgrade points per rank that are then used to activate any unlocked nodes in the grid
- More of the nodes in the smart meat grid become available to spend points on as you increase your employee rank within Rangus Meats
- The smart meat grid has a maximum rank of 20 in Meat Lab 7, and a maximum of 20 points to spend in the grid, but higher ranks will be achievable in the future
- Spent upgrade points can be freely reclaimed and redistributed at any time
Audio
- Added additional custom VO to the tutorial experience and matched the subtitles
Bug Fixes
- Fix an issue where upgrade grids could show the wrong rank for locked weapons. (Thanks soulreaper!)
- Spawning of the final wave of enemies on a planet has been spread out across 5 seconds to avoid the big frame hitch that would previously occur
- Cryo Candy will now correctly trigger 100% of the time instead of 20%
Known Issues
- Playing in native Linux mode on Steam Deck is not yet supported
- No significant performance tuning has been done yet. If you are graphics bound, you can try lowering the quality settings in the Esc menu via Options → Video, but systems with more constrained hardware may struggle
- Not all input buttons and keys have icons in the UI yet. Text descriptions (eg. “J”, or “Button West”) will show up for things that do not yet have an icon in the input glyph map
- When observing other players, some UI bits such as the reload HUD don’t show accurate information for the observed player
Changed files in this update