I wasn't planning on doing a second build this week, but there were a lot of good player suggestions, and so I decided to make time for that.



I've still been working on the upcoming Civil Spycraft tier 2 goal, but over the next couple of days I have a family event and so will be away from my computer for the most part. So if you don't see me replying tomorrow or on the weekend, that's what's up. I'll be back to things more normally on Monday, but I figured I'd leave you with one last nice build before I step away for a couple of days.



If you’ve spent time with Heart of the Machine and want to leave a review, that’d be appreciated. No need to say more than you mean, but if you’ve been meaning to write one, I’d be grateful. Steam reviews carry weight. For a project like this — developed by a single person over many years, every review makes a difference.

Honest thoughts are what matter. Whatever your experience has been, sharing it helps. It’s a powerful way to have your voice heard and contributes to how future patches are prioritized and addressed.

Thanks for reading and for playing.



Details Update 31 Changelog Quality Of Life Unlock Requirement Visibility: For event/shop choices that are locked if you don't have a specific technology unlocked yet, it now only shows those if you are missing the requirement. If you have the requirement, it doesn't bother telling you about it.

For event/shop choices that are locked if you don't have a specific technology unlocked yet, it now only shows those if you are missing the requirement. If you have the requirement, it doesn't bother telling you about it. Investigation Target Snapping: Improved the way that units snap to investigation targets on the map view of the game. This makes it so that units that have a lower security clearance are more able to move to the targets they are aiming for. This already worked on the streets view, but now is much better on the map view.

Improved the way that units snap to investigation targets on the map view of the game. This makes it so that units that have a lower security clearance are more able to move to the targets they are aiming for. This already worked on the streets view, but now is much better on the map view. Construction Visibility On Map: Standalone player structures now draw on the map even when they are still under construction. Previously only under-construction structures embedded in human buildings would do so.

Standalone player structures now draw on the map even when they are still under construction. Previously only under-construction structures embedded in human buildings would do so. Excess Resource Resolution Timing: If you have an excess of a resource, but now have space for that resource, it now moves that into your main inventory immediately. It was very annoying having it hanging around until the turn-change, and would also cause some oddness with some resources like the cat house. Clarity Sneaky Units: Units that cannot be seen unless you have one of your non-bulk/worker units near them are now marked as Sneaky in their list of statuses. Not a lot of units fall into this status, but it does apply to small guards at guard posts, as well as some units that attack you in a stealthy way. This helps clarify what is going on.

Units that cannot be seen unless you have one of your non-bulk/worker units near them are now marked as Sneaky in their list of statuses. Not a lot of units fall into this status, but it does apply to small guards at guard posts, as well as some units that attack you in a stealthy way. This helps clarify what is going on. Intelligence Class 7 Explanation: Adjusted the intelligence class 7 text so that it clarifies that you could already build on ziggurats if you had already reached chapter 4 prior to then. Balance Sledge Spreads The Word: The "Spread The Word" project has been adjusted to be based on Sledge instead of Predator. Sledge is a unit that you definitely always have at this point in the game, versus being able to be blocked on this path if you did certain forms of brain surgery on yourself in the past.

The "Spread The Word" project has been adjusted to be based on Sledge instead of Predator. Sledge is a unit that you definitely always have at this point in the game, versus being able to be blocked on this path if you did certain forms of brain surgery on yourself in the past. Spider/Bee Stacking: Spiders and bees are no longer able to have more than a single version of themselves applied to a target at once. It would have been pointless in almost all cases with the balance updates from Update 30, and so it was a confusing waste of mental energy and resources.

Spiders and bees are no longer able to have more than a single version of themselves applied to a target at once. It would have been pointless in almost all cases with the balance updates from Update 30, and so it was a confusing waste of mental energy and resources. Spider/Bee High Agility Balance: Adjusted the balance of the spiders and bees so that you can get more out of them if you have very high-agility units. Roughly this makes it so that you can get increasing bonuses up to 300 agility, rather than 200. This is only really balanced because of the lack of individual stacking.

Adjusted the balance of the spiders and bees so that you can get more out of them if you have very high-agility units. Roughly this makes it so that you can get increasing bonuses up to 300 agility, rather than 200. This is only really balanced because of the lack of individual stacking. Toilet Paper Storage: Adjusted the cap on Daily Necessities to be 20 billion per bunker rather than 20 million per bunker. With two bunkers, players were able to hit 40 million pretty easily, which was very confusing when it happened. If players have almost a million income of this per turn, it can pile up fast.

Adjusted the cap on Daily Necessities to be 20 billion per bunker rather than 20 million per bunker. With two bunkers, players were able to hit 40 million pretty easily, which was very confusing when it happened. If players have almost a million income of this per turn, it can pile up fast. Military Secret Vulnerability: Changed the balance of things so that even if your structure is disabled, if it's vulnerable to having your military secrets stolen, they will still be stolen by enemy hackers. Not having this happen was more confusing than anything else. Bugfixes Converted Troop Memory Wipes: Fixed a rather curious issue where some converted troops that you stole from enemies could still remember part of their old orders and try to act on them.

Fixed a rather curious issue where some converted troops that you stole from enemies could still remember part of their old orders and try to act on them. Infinite Suggested Cat Houses: Fixed an issue where cat houses were suggesting more to be built infinitely until you fully completed one and a cat moved in and a turn passed. It now works as you would expect it to.

Fixed an issue where cat houses were suggesting more to be built infinitely until you fully completed one and a cat moved in and a turn passed. It now works as you would expect it to. Vehicles And Mechs Firing On Civilians: Fixed an issue where player vehicles and mechs were barred from shooting noncombatants at all. Androids have a Slayer Mode that allows them to target noncombatants, but for vehicles and mechs, they can now just do it at any time.



Full notes here.





Connect with the Machine

Want to stay in the loop or share your thoughts? Join the conversation across these platforms:



💬 Discord – Best place to share feedback, get direct responses, and to talk about Heart of the Machine.

📜 Reddit – Discuss strategies, share ideas, and exchange tips with the community.