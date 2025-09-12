 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19863873 Edited 12 September 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

This update contains balance changes and bug fixes including some reported by the community. Let me know on Discord or the Steam forums if you encounter any bugs or have suggestions.

Work on 0.2.3 is progressing well, I'll probably do a soft launch of it to the beta branch around the end of September.

Balance

  • Improved the consistency of Obliterator attack AOE. This should increase their DPS overall.

Bug Fixes

  • Improved the system that clears stuck units in enemy hordes. This should handle edge cases in some map seeds where hordes could push each other into unpathable areas.

  • Fixed pause breaking if pause is toggled in the win panel and then the game is continued

  • Fixed Cores not working near the map edge

  • Fixed swamp artifacts when fired removing the ability to fire the Tribe's energy weapon until load

  • Fixed building tiles not displaying on the lower half of the map

  • Fixed the Obliterator unit counter image

  • Fixed an edge case relating to custom captains that caused data corruption.

  • Fixed machine gunners searching for enemies slightly outside their range

  • Fixed The Hologram not unlocking tech with Unrivalled Intellect

  • Fixed Tinkerer not providing experience on recycling and added it back to The Savant

  • Fixed horde warnings not always triggering when warning time is increased or if active on load

  • Fixed some map editor buttons disappearing on certain resolutions

Changed files in this update

Depot 2607061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link