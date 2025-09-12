Hey Everyone,
This update contains balance changes and bug fixes including some reported by the community. Let me know on Discord or the Steam forums if you encounter any bugs or have suggestions.
Work on 0.2.3 is progressing well, I'll probably do a soft launch of it to the beta branch around the end of September.
Balance
Improved the consistency of Obliterator attack AOE. This should increase their DPS overall.
Bug Fixes
Improved the system that clears stuck units in enemy hordes. This should handle edge cases in some map seeds where hordes could push each other into unpathable areas.
Fixed pause breaking if pause is toggled in the win panel and then the game is continued
Fixed Cores not working near the map edge
Fixed swamp artifacts when fired removing the ability to fire the Tribe's energy weapon until load
Fixed building tiles not displaying on the lower half of the map
Fixed the Obliterator unit counter image
Fixed an edge case relating to custom captains that caused data corruption.
Fixed machine gunners searching for enemies slightly outside their range
Fixed The Hologram not unlocking tech with Unrivalled Intellect
Fixed Tinkerer not providing experience on recycling and added it back to The Savant
Fixed horde warnings not always triggering when warning time is increased or if active on load
Fixed some map editor buttons disappearing on certain resolutions
