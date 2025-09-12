Hey Everyone,

This update contains balance changes and bug fixes including some reported by the community. Let me know on Discord or the Steam forums if you encounter any bugs or have suggestions.

Work on 0.2.3 is progressing well, I'll probably do a soft launch of it to the beta branch around the end of September.

Balance

Improved the consistency of Obliterator attack AOE. This should increase their DPS overall.

Bug Fixes

Improved the system that clears stuck units in enemy hordes. This should handle edge cases in some map seeds where hordes could push each other into unpathable areas.

Fixed pause breaking if pause is toggled in the win panel and then the game is continued