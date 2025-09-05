 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19863845 Edited 5 September 2025 – 02:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Players,
This update brings new visual effects and fixes for several map-related issues.

\[Main Improvements]

Visual Effects

  • Added new graphic effect to Chapter 3: Port of Kaltera

  • Added new graphic effect to Chapter 4: Curse scene


\[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed an issue where story node summaries on the map were not displayed

  • Fixed an issue where horizontal movement between story nodes on the map did not work



If you encounter any issues or have feedback while playing, please share them with us through our Discord community or Steam reviews.
Your feedback is a great help in making Return to even better.

Thank you!

Discord Community: https://discord.com/invite/z7puGh2pZc

Changed files in this update

