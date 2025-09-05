Hello Players,

This update brings new visual effects and fixes for several map-related issues.



\[Main Improvements]



Visual Effects





Added new graphic effect to Chapter 3: Port of Kaltera





Added new graphic effect to Chapter 4: Curse scene





\[Bug Fixes]





Fixed an issue where story node summaries on the map were not displayed





Fixed an issue where horizontal movement between story nodes on the map did not work







If you encounter any issues or have feedback while playing, please share them with us through our Discord community or Steam reviews.

Your feedback is a great help in making Return to even better.



Thank you!



Discord Community: https://discord.com/invite/z7puGh2pZc