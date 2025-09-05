Hey folks!



Thrilled to announce that the final piece of the puzzle has been added. Players are now able to gain power-ups. The requirements are that first you have to hit a crystal a sufficient distance. Then there is a location somewhere on the map that will trigger a power-up. Alternatively, if using the Twitch integration, once a player has qualified a poll is initiated for chat to vote on the buff to be applied.



The three power-ups come in three forms. There is a speed increase allowing players to run faster. A jump power-up allows you to clear the small walls. Finally, a cast power up that increases the base power of you drive/putt. While powered-up, health is protected. If using the Twitch integration, a hype train activates all three.



New Additions:

- Three power-ups: run, jump, cast increases with health protection

- Network manager to stabilize the generated dungeon



Bug Fixes:

- Twitch events now retrigger properly

- AI can move through narrow corridors easier

- Events for AI now follow more events of the map

- Crystals no longer get stuck



Thank you so much for following the development of Mythic Factor: Leaving the Labyrinth <3