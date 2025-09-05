 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19863637 Edited 5 September 2025 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey folks!

Thrilled to announce that the final piece of the puzzle has been added. Players are now able to gain power-ups. The requirements are that first you have to hit a crystal a sufficient distance. Then there is a location somewhere on the map that will trigger a power-up. Alternatively, if using the Twitch integration, once a player has qualified a poll is initiated for chat to vote on the buff to be applied.

The three power-ups come in three forms. There is a speed increase allowing players to run faster. A jump power-up allows you to clear the small walls. Finally, a cast power up that increases the base power of you drive/putt. While powered-up, health is protected. If using the Twitch integration, a hype train activates all three.

New Additions:


- Three power-ups: run, jump, cast increases with health protection
- Network manager to stabilize the generated dungeon

Bug Fixes:


- Twitch events now retrigger properly
- AI can move through narrow corridors easier
- Events for AI now follow more events of the map
- Crystals no longer get stuck

Thank you so much for following the development of Mythic Factor: Leaving the Labyrinth <3

