Trimmed down some assets that took up space and weren't used,
Hopefully, this will fix performance issues and loading time.
Difficulty modified for hard mode and hyper mode
That's all for now! Keep on shmupping, guys :D
Patch 2.6 minor changes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3458341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update