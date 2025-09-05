 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19863539
Update notes via Steam Community
Trimmed down some assets that took up space and weren't used,
Hopefully, this will fix performance issues and loading time.

Difficulty modified for hard mode and hyper mode

That's all for now! Keep on shmupping, guys :D

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3458341
  • Loading history…
