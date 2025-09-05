 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19863516 Edited 5 September 2025 – 00:32:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[M] Map is now available!

  • Maps will show terrain, Entropy, and Structures as pixels.
  • Mote Fields, Portals, and the Player have icons that remain anchored to the edges of the map and clickable for fast centering.
  • NOTE: The map will Not automatically populate from a save prior to this update, but will populate as you move around. New saves will permanently save the revealed map. You will need to visit each Plane you have a base on to reveal it for the first time.


QOL

  • Bastions, Cultivators, and Lava Generators now use unrestricted inventories (as opposed to input only), allowing you to daisy-chain their inventory slot contents to and from each other.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that could make a Mote Field total Motes show an incorrect value.
  • Fixed Mystical Agriculture's giant research icon in Alt Mode
  • Fixed a few bugs around Player Mana upgrade calculations.
  • Fix for Torrential Streamways sometimes getting destroyed on load when over a Chasm.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause Rifts to spawn additional Entropy tiles from Load Game when they shouldn't.
  • Ember Collector tooltips no longer refer to Cinder Collectors


