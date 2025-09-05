 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19863444 Edited 5 September 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello.

Thank you so much for your interest after the release at 6 P.M. today.

The bug issue was quickly identified and updated.

The following are the corrections.

  1. Virtual Keyboard Issues

  2. Supplement Steam Controller Features

  3. Fix other bugs

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

