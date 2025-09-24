🔸As a token of appreciation for all the love and support from our players, we've prepared 6 newly arranged tracks based on existing BGM.

Visit 'The Last Gulp' in Xion to receive 'A Thank You Gift From Enya'

-The Song of the Sirens (Arrange)

-Star Descent (Arrange)

-Arisa (Arrange)

-Democrawler (Arrange)

-Everglow (Arrange)

-Hypertube (Arrange)

🔸Players with the Complete Edition can now claim an exclusive CD-KEY for 『胜利女神: 新的希望』

Players who have already redeemed a CD-KEY on another server can still claim an additional CD-KEY for this server.

🔸Fixed an issue where, on PC, using a controller with 'Swap Confirm/Cancel Buttons' enabled would cause the UI to display incorrectly after completing a quest.

🔸Fixed an issue during the 'Oblivion' side-quest where the flooded water would disappear before reaching the sewage control device step, preventing progression.

🔸Fixed an issue in Orbital Elevator - 'CARGO LIFT 121' where resting during elevator dialogue could occasionally cause the dialogue to restart or the elevator to freeze.

🔸Fixed an issue in Boss Challenge where Scarlet would disappear during a phase transition cutscene if Tachy Mode was activated.

🔸Improved key input handling so that Left/Right variants (L/R) of modifier keys (Ctrl, Alt, Shift, Cmd) are now recognized as the same input.

🔸Fixed an issue in the NIKKE collaboration mini-game where using 'Burst Skill △' on specific monsters would make them immune to Eve’s ranged attacks, preventing progress.

🔸Fixed an issue where dodging became unavailable if the player attempted to dodge while shooting after using 'Burst Skill X' in the NIKKE mini-game.

🔸Fixed an issue where the reeling icon appeared gray after switching the fishing method from 'Reel In Controls' to 'Timing Controls' input.

🔸Fixed an issue where a black box would appear on screen when playing on a Samsung Odyssey 3D monitor.

🔸Various other bug fixes