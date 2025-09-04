Fixed a bug for the Captain Keplar boss where some old obscure dev tools were still enabled (oops!)



Good afternoon everyone! Another small, quick patch.As usual, you can verify your game is up to date by the version info in the window title bar and on the title screen.Thanks as always for your continued support and feedback 🙂