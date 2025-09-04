 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19863054 Edited 5 September 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Good afternoon everyone! Another small, quick patch.

  • Fixed a bug for the Captain Keplar boss where some old obscure dev tools were still enabled (oops!)
  • Fixed a bug where, in certain conditions, the aforementioned boss could be skipped entirely when entering the arena and the story and key items would be acquired as though he were fought and beaten.


As usual, you can verify your game is up to date by the version info in the window title bar and on the title screen.

Thanks as always for your continued support and feedback 🙂

