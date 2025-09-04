 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19863004 Edited 4 September 2025 – 23:37:47 UTC by wickedplayer494 Share
Update notes via forums.playdeadlock.com

  • Rejuv only heals the person hitting the crystal

  • Dying to a non-player (when there is no bounty/assists) now increases the respawn time for that death by 10 seconds

  • Patron 1st death time is now a constant 12s instead of being variable between 8 and 15 seconds

  • Abrams: Infernal Resilience damage regenerated increased from 12% to 13%

  • Bebop: Weapon Range growth per boon increased from 1.2 to 1.5

  • Bebop: Bullet damage growth per boon increased from 0.13 to 0.14

  • Bebop: Exploding Uppercut cooldown reduced from 21s to 19s

  • Bebop: Exploding Uppercut T1 increased from -10.5s to -11s

  • Bebop: Hyperbeam cooldown reduced from 120s to 105s

  • Billy: Base health from 730 to 740

  • Billy: Rising Ram cooldown decreased from 33s to 30s

  • Calico: Gloom Bombs T3 increased from +2 Bombs to +3

  • Calico: Leaping Slash melee damage scaling increased from 1.3 to 1.5

  • Calico: Leaping Slash heal spirit scaling increased from 1.2 to 1.4

  • Calico: Ava T3 increased from -15s Cooldown to -20s

  • Calico: Ava T3 increased from +25 Health Regen to +35

  • Calico: Return to Shadows cooldown reduced from 110s to 100s

  • Doorman: Call Bell explosion damage reduced from 70 to 60

  • Doorman: Call Bell explosion damage spirit scaling increased from 1.4 to 1.5

  • Doorman: Hotel Guest now teleports the target back to the beginning of the hotel if they fall into the void.

  • Drifter: Health gain per boon reduced from 41 to 39

  • Drifter: Weapon falloff start distance reduced from 24m to 22m

  • Drifter: Weapon damage gain per boon reduced from 0.55 to 0.52

  • Drifter: Bloodscent T3 Bonus amp damage reduced from +11% to +10%

  • Drifter: Rend now causes you to briefly float in the air during the cast time

  • Grey Talon: Bullet damage growth based on Spirit Power increased from 0.07 to 0.08

  • Grey Talon: Spirit Snare Curse duration increased from 2s to 2.25s

  • Grey Talon: Spirit Snare T2 changed from "+0.75 Curse Duration" to "Applies -15% Bullet Resistance for 10s"

  • Grey Talon: Spirit Snare T3 changed from "Grey Talon deals +30% more Bullet Damage to enemies hit by Spirit Snare for 10s" to "+1s Curse Duration and +1.5m Radius"

  • Holliday: Base bullet damage reduced from 26 to 22

  • Holliday: Bullet damage growth increased from 1.08 to 1.23

  • Holliday: Powder Keg displacement duration reduced from 1s to 0.4s

  • Holliday: Powder Keg damage reduced from 90 to 80

  • Holliday: Powder Keg T2 damage reduced from 75 to 65

  • Holliday: Powder Keg spirit scaling increased from 1.4 to 1.6

  • Holliday: Powder Keg T3 charges reduced from +3 to +2

  • Holliday: Powder Keg T3 now also increases displacement duration by 0.4s

  • Infernus: Flame Dash DPS reduced from 33 to 30

  • Infernus: Flame Dash T2 reduced from +37 DPS to +35

  • Kelvin: Frost Grenade cooldown reduced from 22s to 20s

  • Mina: Rake heal spirit scaling increased from 1 to 1.5

  • Mina: Love Bites buildup now takes 1 less shot

  • Mina: Love Bites on proc damage increased from 45 to 55

  • Mina: Love Bites on proc damage spirit scaling increased from 1.5 to 1.7

  • Mina: Nox Nostra cooldown reduced from 130s to 115s

  • Mirage: Fire Scarabs T3 increased from +60 Max Health Steal to +70

  • Mo & Krill: Combo cast range reduced from 5m to 4.75m

  • Paige: Defend and Fight! barrier spirit power scaling increased from 1.4 to 1.6

  • Paradox: Bullet damage growth reduced from 0.275 to 0.27

  • Seven: Move speed reduced from 6.9 to 6.8

  • Seven: Incoming crit resistance reduced from -35% to -25%

  • Seven: Power Surge T3 spirit power scaling reduced from 0.34 to 0.3

  • Seven: Storm Cloud DPS spirit scaling reduced from 0.65 to 0.6

  • Seven: Storm Cloud initial radius reduced from 12m to 10m

  • Shiv: Serrated Knives T3 increased from +37 Damage and +6.5 Bleed DPS to +40 Damage and +7 Bleed DPS

  • Shiv: Slice and Dice T3 Max cd reduction from -6s to -8s

  • Shiv: Bloodletting cooldown reduced from 25s to 20s

  • Shiv: Bloodletting incoming damage deferred increased from 25% to 30%

  • Shiv: Bloodletting T3 increased from +35% Damage Cleared to +45%

  • Sinclair: Vexing Bolt radius reduced from 3.5 to 3.25

  • Sinclair: Spectral Assistant base damage reduced from 18 to 15

  • Sinclair: Spectral Assistant spirit scaling increased from 0.28 to 0.36

  • Sinclair: Spectral Assistant T3 increased from +45% Fire Rate to +60%

  • Sinclair: Rabbit Hex T3 increased from +5% Damage Amp to +7%

  • Sinclair: Audience Participation cooldown reduced from 100s to 85s

  • Sinclair: Audience Participation duration increased from 10s to 12s

  • Victor: Health per boon reduced from 45 to 41

  • Victor: Jumpstart recharge timer increased from 3s to 8s

  • Victor: Aura of Suffering reduced from 9m to 8m

  • Victor: Aura of Suffering cooldown increased from 1s to 2.5s

  • Vindicta: Stake no longer has a smaller tether range than capture range (6m to 9m, no longer pulls you)

  • Vindicta: Stake duration reduced from 2s to 1.75s

  • Vindicta: Stake slow increased from 30% to 40%

  • Vindicta: Flight duration increased from 12s to 13s

  • Vindicta: Flight spirit damage increased from 9 to 10

  • Vindicta: Flight T2 increased from +6s to +7s

  • Vindicta: Flight T3 increased from +11 Spirit Damage to +14

  • Vindicta: Crow Familiar debuff duration reduced from 6s to 4s

  • Vindicta: Crow Familiar debuff duration spirit scaling reduced from 0.022 to 0.013

  • Vindicta: Crow Familiar bleed per second increased from 2.15% to 2.7%

  • Vindicta: Crow Familiar T2 reduced from -16s Cooldown to -12s

  • Viscous: Alt Fire base damage reduced from 63 to 48

  • Viscous: Alt Fire damage growth increased from 0.45 to 1.25

  • Vyper: Falloff min range increased from 13m to 15m

  • Vyper: Screwjab Dagger spirit scaling increased from 0.74 to 1.0

  • Vyper: Screwjab dagger cooldown reduced from 10s to 9s

  • Vyper: Screwjab Dagger T3 increased from +1s Slow Duration to +2s

  • Vyper: Lethal Venom cooldown reduced from 26s to 20s

  • Vyper: Petrifying Bola range increased from 6m to 8m

  • Vyper: Petrifying Bola cooldown reduced from 110s to 90s

  • Warden: Base Sprint speed reduced from 2.5 to 2

  • Warden: Alchemical Flask T2 reduced from +45 to +40

  • Warden: Last Stand spirit scaling reduced from 1.6 to 1.45

  • Weakening Headshot: Bullet resistance reduction increased from -12% to -13%

  • Weakening Headshot: Debuff duration increased from 10s to 12s

  • Backstabber: Cooldown increased from 4s to 5s

  • Backstabber: Damage per second reduced from 20 to 17

  • Long Range: Now grants +4% Fall Off Range

  • Sharpshooter: Sprint increased from 1 to 1.5

  • Blood Tribute: Spirit Resistance increased from 8% to 10%

  • Blood Tribute: Active move speed increased from 2 to 2.25

  • Headhunter: Bonus Damage boon scaling increased from 3 to 4

  • Shadow Weave: Invis Sprint speed increased from +2 to +5

  • Capacitor: Now grants +8% Fire Rate

  • Capacitor: Projectile speed increased by 20%

  • Crippling Headshot: Debuff duration increased from 8s to 12s

  • Ricochet: No longer targets zipline targets

  • Spellslinger: Buff duration increased from 14 to 18

  • Rebuttal: No longer grants +50% Melee Damage on successful parry

  • Rebuttal: Now grants +30% Bonus Damage on successful parry (affects all damage, similar to the base parry amplification)

  • Weapon Shielding: Damage requirement reduced from 200 to 175

  • Return Fire: Bullet Resistance increased from 6% to 8%

  • Restorative Locket: No longer scales with Spirit Power (0.17)

  • Restorative Locket: Now scales with Boons (0.3)

  • Guardian Ward: Cast range increased from 35m to 40m

  • Divine Barrier: Cast range increased from 35m to 40m

  • Veil Walker: Heal per boon increased from 3 to 4

  • Veil Walker: Duration increased from 6s to 7s

  • Healing Nova: Heal per boon increased from 4.4 to 6

  • Healing Nova: Now grants +6% Ability Range

  • Metal Skin: Duration increased from 4s to 5s

  • Counterspell: Duration reduced from 1 to 0.9

  • Trophy Collector: Out of Combat regen increased from 3.5 to 4

  • Trophy Collector: Souls Per Minute increased from 23 to 25

  • Cheat Death: Cooldown reduced from 100s to 90s

  • Witchmail: Spirit Power bonus increased from 10 to 14

  • Siphon Bullets: Max HP Steal reduced from 55 to 35

  • Siphon Bullets: Max HP Steal now scales per Boon (0.8)

  • Siphon Bullets: Duration reduced from 20s to 17s

  • Inhibitor: Healing Reduction increased from -30% to -35%

  • Inhibitor: Debuff duration increased from 4s to 5s

  • Rusted Barrel: Cast range increased from 23m to 28m

  • Rusted Barrel: Bullet Resistance reduction increased from -5% to -6%

  • Bullet Resist Shredder: No longer grants +20% Melee Resistance

  • Bullet Resist Shredder: Now grants +7% Bullet Resistance

  • Cold Front: Damage reduced from 125 to 100

  • Quicksilver Reload: Bonus damage reduced from 60 to 55

  • Spirit Sap: Spirit Power Reduction increased from -18 to -24

  • Silence Wave: Spirit Power Reduction increased from -18 to -24

  • Silence Wave: Silence duration reduced from 3.75 to 3.25

  • Silence Wave: Width increased by 10%

  • Torment Pulse: Cooldown reduced from 1.5 to 1.4

  • Decay: Cooldown reduced from 36 to 32

  • Decay: Bleed Damage spirit scaling increased from 0.0038 to 0.055

  • Magic Carpet: Spirit Power increased from +10 to +14

  • Magic Carpet: Speed increased from 6 to 7

  • Focus Lens: Now deals damage whenever the debuff is removed rather than only on expire

  • Escalating Exposure: Spirit Resistance reduced from 20% to 17%

  • Spirit Burn: Ability Range reduced from 10% to 8%

  • Spirit Burn: Proc damage reduced from 120 to 110

