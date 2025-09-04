-
Rejuv only heals the person hitting the crystal
-
Dying to a non-player (when there is no bounty/assists) now increases the respawn time for that death by 10 seconds
-
Patron 1st death time is now a constant 12s instead of being variable between 8 and 15 seconds
-
Abrams: Infernal Resilience damage regenerated increased from 12% to 13%
-
Bebop: Weapon Range growth per boon increased from 1.2 to 1.5
-
Bebop: Bullet damage growth per boon increased from 0.13 to 0.14
-
Bebop: Exploding Uppercut cooldown reduced from 21s to 19s
-
Bebop: Exploding Uppercut T1 increased from -10.5s to -11s
-
Bebop: Hyperbeam cooldown reduced from 120s to 105s
-
Billy: Base health from 730 to 740
-
Billy: Rising Ram cooldown decreased from 33s to 30s
-
Calico: Gloom Bombs T3 increased from +2 Bombs to +3
-
Calico: Leaping Slash melee damage scaling increased from 1.3 to 1.5
-
Calico: Leaping Slash heal spirit scaling increased from 1.2 to 1.4
-
Calico: Ava T3 increased from -15s Cooldown to -20s
-
Calico: Ava T3 increased from +25 Health Regen to +35
-
Calico: Return to Shadows cooldown reduced from 110s to 100s
-
Doorman: Call Bell explosion damage reduced from 70 to 60
-
Doorman: Call Bell explosion damage spirit scaling increased from 1.4 to 1.5
-
Doorman: Hotel Guest now teleports the target back to the beginning of the hotel if they fall into the void.
-
Drifter: Health gain per boon reduced from 41 to 39
-
Drifter: Weapon falloff start distance reduced from 24m to 22m
-
Drifter: Weapon damage gain per boon reduced from 0.55 to 0.52
-
Drifter: Bloodscent T3 Bonus amp damage reduced from +11% to +10%
-
Drifter: Rend now causes you to briefly float in the air during the cast time
-
Grey Talon: Bullet damage growth based on Spirit Power increased from 0.07 to 0.08
-
Grey Talon: Spirit Snare Curse duration increased from 2s to 2.25s
-
Grey Talon: Spirit Snare T2 changed from "+0.75 Curse Duration" to "Applies -15% Bullet Resistance for 10s"
-
Grey Talon: Spirit Snare T3 changed from "Grey Talon deals +30% more Bullet Damage to enemies hit by Spirit Snare for 10s" to "+1s Curse Duration and +1.5m Radius"
-
Holliday: Base bullet damage reduced from 26 to 22
-
Holliday: Bullet damage growth increased from 1.08 to 1.23
-
Holliday: Powder Keg displacement duration reduced from 1s to 0.4s
-
Holliday: Powder Keg damage reduced from 90 to 80
-
Holliday: Powder Keg T2 damage reduced from 75 to 65
-
Holliday: Powder Keg spirit scaling increased from 1.4 to 1.6
-
Holliday: Powder Keg T3 charges reduced from +3 to +2
-
Holliday: Powder Keg T3 now also increases displacement duration by 0.4s
-
Infernus: Flame Dash DPS reduced from 33 to 30
-
Infernus: Flame Dash T2 reduced from +37 DPS to +35
-
Kelvin: Frost Grenade cooldown reduced from 22s to 20s
-
Mina: Rake heal spirit scaling increased from 1 to 1.5
-
Mina: Love Bites buildup now takes 1 less shot
-
Mina: Love Bites on proc damage increased from 45 to 55
-
Mina: Love Bites on proc damage spirit scaling increased from 1.5 to 1.7
-
Mina: Nox Nostra cooldown reduced from 130s to 115s
-
Mirage: Fire Scarabs T3 increased from +60 Max Health Steal to +70
-
Mo & Krill: Combo cast range reduced from 5m to 4.75m
-
Paige: Defend and Fight! barrier spirit power scaling increased from 1.4 to 1.6
-
Paradox: Bullet damage growth reduced from 0.275 to 0.27
-
Seven: Move speed reduced from 6.9 to 6.8
-
Seven: Incoming crit resistance reduced from -35% to -25%
-
Seven: Power Surge T3 spirit power scaling reduced from 0.34 to 0.3
-
Seven: Storm Cloud DPS spirit scaling reduced from 0.65 to 0.6
-
Seven: Storm Cloud initial radius reduced from 12m to 10m
-
Shiv: Serrated Knives T3 increased from +37 Damage and +6.5 Bleed DPS to +40 Damage and +7 Bleed DPS
-
Shiv: Slice and Dice T3 Max cd reduction from -6s to -8s
-
Shiv: Bloodletting cooldown reduced from 25s to 20s
-
Shiv: Bloodletting incoming damage deferred increased from 25% to 30%
-
Shiv: Bloodletting T3 increased from +35% Damage Cleared to +45%
-
Sinclair: Vexing Bolt radius reduced from 3.5 to 3.25
-
Sinclair: Spectral Assistant base damage reduced from 18 to 15
-
Sinclair: Spectral Assistant spirit scaling increased from 0.28 to 0.36
-
Sinclair: Spectral Assistant T3 increased from +45% Fire Rate to +60%
-
Sinclair: Rabbit Hex T3 increased from +5% Damage Amp to +7%
-
Sinclair: Audience Participation cooldown reduced from 100s to 85s
-
Sinclair: Audience Participation duration increased from 10s to 12s
-
Victor: Health per boon reduced from 45 to 41
-
Victor: Jumpstart recharge timer increased from 3s to 8s
-
Victor: Aura of Suffering reduced from 9m to 8m
-
Victor: Aura of Suffering cooldown increased from 1s to 2.5s
-
Vindicta: Stake no longer has a smaller tether range than capture range (6m to 9m, no longer pulls you)
-
Vindicta: Stake duration reduced from 2s to 1.75s
-
Vindicta: Stake slow increased from 30% to 40%
-
Vindicta: Flight duration increased from 12s to 13s
-
Vindicta: Flight spirit damage increased from 9 to 10
-
Vindicta: Flight T2 increased from +6s to +7s
-
Vindicta: Flight T3 increased from +11 Spirit Damage to +14
-
Vindicta: Crow Familiar debuff duration reduced from 6s to 4s
-
Vindicta: Crow Familiar debuff duration spirit scaling reduced from 0.022 to 0.013
-
Vindicta: Crow Familiar bleed per second increased from 2.15% to 2.7%
-
Vindicta: Crow Familiar T2 reduced from -16s Cooldown to -12s
-
Viscous: Alt Fire base damage reduced from 63 to 48
-
Viscous: Alt Fire damage growth increased from 0.45 to 1.25
-
Vyper: Falloff min range increased from 13m to 15m
-
Vyper: Screwjab Dagger spirit scaling increased from 0.74 to 1.0
-
Vyper: Screwjab dagger cooldown reduced from 10s to 9s
-
Vyper: Screwjab Dagger T3 increased from +1s Slow Duration to +2s
-
Vyper: Lethal Venom cooldown reduced from 26s to 20s
-
Vyper: Petrifying Bola range increased from 6m to 8m
-
Vyper: Petrifying Bola cooldown reduced from 110s to 90s
-
Warden: Base Sprint speed reduced from 2.5 to 2
-
Warden: Alchemical Flask T2 reduced from +45 to +40
-
Warden: Last Stand spirit scaling reduced from 1.6 to 1.45
-
Weakening Headshot: Bullet resistance reduction increased from -12% to -13%
-
Weakening Headshot: Debuff duration increased from 10s to 12s
-
Backstabber: Cooldown increased from 4s to 5s
-
Backstabber: Damage per second reduced from 20 to 17
-
Long Range: Now grants +4% Fall Off Range
-
Sharpshooter: Sprint increased from 1 to 1.5
-
Blood Tribute: Spirit Resistance increased from 8% to 10%
-
Blood Tribute: Active move speed increased from 2 to 2.25
-
Headhunter: Bonus Damage boon scaling increased from 3 to 4
-
Shadow Weave: Invis Sprint speed increased from +2 to +5
-
Capacitor: Now grants +8% Fire Rate
-
Capacitor: Projectile speed increased by 20%
-
Crippling Headshot: Debuff duration increased from 8s to 12s
-
Ricochet: No longer targets zipline targets
-
Spellslinger: Buff duration increased from 14 to 18
-
Rebuttal: No longer grants +50% Melee Damage on successful parry
-
Rebuttal: Now grants +30% Bonus Damage on successful parry (affects all damage, similar to the base parry amplification)
-
Weapon Shielding: Damage requirement reduced from 200 to 175
-
Return Fire: Bullet Resistance increased from 6% to 8%
-
Restorative Locket: No longer scales with Spirit Power (0.17)
-
Restorative Locket: Now scales with Boons (0.3)
-
Guardian Ward: Cast range increased from 35m to 40m
-
Divine Barrier: Cast range increased from 35m to 40m
-
Veil Walker: Heal per boon increased from 3 to 4
-
Veil Walker: Duration increased from 6s to 7s
-
Healing Nova: Heal per boon increased from 4.4 to 6
-
Healing Nova: Now grants +6% Ability Range
-
Metal Skin: Duration increased from 4s to 5s
-
Counterspell: Duration reduced from 1 to 0.9
-
Trophy Collector: Out of Combat regen increased from 3.5 to 4
-
Trophy Collector: Souls Per Minute increased from 23 to 25
-
Cheat Death: Cooldown reduced from 100s to 90s
-
Witchmail: Spirit Power bonus increased from 10 to 14
-
Siphon Bullets: Max HP Steal reduced from 55 to 35
-
Siphon Bullets: Max HP Steal now scales per Boon (0.8)
-
Siphon Bullets: Duration reduced from 20s to 17s
-
Inhibitor: Healing Reduction increased from -30% to -35%
-
Inhibitor: Debuff duration increased from 4s to 5s
-
Rusted Barrel: Cast range increased from 23m to 28m
-
Rusted Barrel: Bullet Resistance reduction increased from -5% to -6%
-
Bullet Resist Shredder: No longer grants +20% Melee Resistance
-
Bullet Resist Shredder: Now grants +7% Bullet Resistance
-
Cold Front: Damage reduced from 125 to 100
-
Quicksilver Reload: Bonus damage reduced from 60 to 55
-
Spirit Sap: Spirit Power Reduction increased from -18 to -24
-
Silence Wave: Spirit Power Reduction increased from -18 to -24
-
Silence Wave: Silence duration reduced from 3.75 to 3.25
-
Silence Wave: Width increased by 10%
-
Torment Pulse: Cooldown reduced from 1.5 to 1.4
-
Decay: Cooldown reduced from 36 to 32
-
Decay: Bleed Damage spirit scaling increased from 0.0038 to 0.055
-
Magic Carpet: Spirit Power increased from +10 to +14
-
Magic Carpet: Speed increased from 6 to 7
-
Focus Lens: Now deals damage whenever the debuff is removed rather than only on expire
-
Escalating Exposure: Spirit Resistance reduced from 20% to 17%
-
Spirit Burn: Ability Range reduced from 10% to 8%
-
Spirit Burn: Proc damage reduced from 120 to 110
09-04-2025 Update
Update notes via forums.playdeadlock.com
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 1422452
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update