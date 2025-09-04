 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19862976 Edited 5 September 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a crash in the multiplayer mission browser when a player had no custom missions of their own.
  • Fixed incorrect loss trigger on Kraken's Wake mission.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur during multiplayer fog-of-war games when a player had selected a unit that was about to move into the fog but had not yet animated.
  • Fixed a crash within the custom mission browser where players had manually copied missions outside of the game.
  • Buttons for joining or creating multiplayer games are now disabled until the action is complete. This prevents an issue where players could press the buttons multiple times and receive lobby errors while the lobby was still being prepared on the server.
  • Updated localisations for the new UI elements added in 1.4.
  • Funds lost during the "Select a Commander" screen for multiplayer games are now correctly applied when the game starts.
  • If a player fails to select a commander for 20 seconds, then one will be chosen at random so the game can proceed.

