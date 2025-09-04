Version 0.8 brings the players a small selection of new cards and mechanics. New immersive sound effects have been added. Some old music tracks have also been retired and replaced. There is a bunch of small game logic changes and UI improvements. (Next version 0.9 will be released after one month, 3rd of October.)





Keywords

5 new keywords have been added.

· Skibbidy – Double multiplier for each card in your hand.

· Hivemind – If an effect would affect a card in hand, it affects all the cards in the hand instead.

· Devow – Permanently eats the first card opponent plays, and becomes a negative copy of it.

· Buried Alive – Played face-down. Becomes a random card of the same type, gains the other keywords.

· Coin-flip – 50% chance to get double multiplier and repeat.





Cards

13 new cards have been added.

· Snuff King’s Hat (Paper) – Skibbidy

· Harmonica (Rockstar) – Skibbidy

· Tent-Launcher (Gun) – Skibbidy, Wrapped

· Combat Boots (Rock) – Brotherhood, Skibbidy

· Alien Brain (Rock) – Hivemind

· Grooming Scissors (Scissor) – Horse-gear

· Elder Mimic (Mimic) – Buried, Devow

· Unidentified Egg (Bedrock) – Hivemind, Sabotage

· Spikes (Scissor) – Buried Alive, Rust

· Eternal Pyre (Mimic) – Buried Alive, Pair

· Papyrus (Paper) – Buried Alive, Cursed

· Hoard (Rock) – Buried Alive, Coin-flip

· Pachinko (Zipper) – Digital, Coin-flip

Music

Four tracks has been retired and replaced by new songs.

· Beyond Redemption → Palaan Takaisin (The song is too long, and not enough bass to make it epic.)

· Making Grandma Proud → Suppa Star (Too relaxing, not epic at all. Makes me less hype.)

· Farty-Pete → Rauta Nousee (This and grandma song where the first songs created, and the lyrics are all over the place. This song specifically is too comedic and not epic at all.)

· Kissatyttö → En Ikin Kuole (Song is too explicit, and does not sound epic. Not enough bass or anything catchy.)

I’ve personally started to hate the four retired tracks. The new songs are super epic, and overall have better lyrics and a lot of bass.





SFX

New sound effects to make game feel more responsive, and the flow more immersive.

· New vacuum sound effect for shooting a tent with Tent-Launcher.

· New diamond cracking sound effect for shooting with Amethyst. (Cannot believe I forgot to add a shooting animation for this card – it is one of my favorites. Just shows to show how often I tend to hit Tidal with Amethyst.)

· Cyberpunk sounding sound effect when shooting with Unidentified Egg.

· Kazoo sound effect when spying. (Sounds fun, currently same for Dirt and Berserk.)

· Futuristic sound effect for Digital. (Really makes the effect feel more powerful.)

· Coin flip success and failure have their own sound effects. (When winning, shining coins go up equal to wins. When losing, a single small coin falls down.)





Logic changes

Some keyword and state interactions have been changed.

· Keyword Secrets now also loses to Spy while on the field. (Before only affected if the card with Secrets was spied from hand.)

· If both cards have a negative multiplier, it is automatically a tie. (Before two negatives meant the negative multipliers where both treated as positive, but that is too complicated. Easier that negative always means lose.)

· Multiplier is now hidden for face-down cards. (Before testing Tent-Launcher, did not know I had missed this.)

· Rainbow can no longer turn the card into the same card it already was, so now always changes the card to a different one.

· Fixed bug, that when going second and you play a buried card that stops the time, and then play a buried card into it – the buried card was not flipped face-up after time-stop. (Basically I changed that when time is stopped, it resets the end of turn steps, so now nutting for example also always triggers even after time stop. Also, note that with Buried + Time-stop + Some keyword that draws, this could make an infinite combo. So I hard-coded that time can only be stopped max 10 times a round. Also Positive and Ocean can now trigger when revealed from buried, and they too reset the end of round procedures.)

· Card’s multiplier now also affects points opponent gains from defeating it. (Originally multiplier was just used for time-stop gun advantage and Snuff King. But now as it has become a very generic thing, is it made to work the same as Champion’s multiplier. Note that Holographic and Rare Stamp still do not increase points opponent gains from defeating the cards, as those are the premium upgrades.)





UI changes

Small UI improvements to improve the game experience.

· Reversed positive and negative multiplier bar colors. (Positive is now red, negative is now blue. I feel red is more powerful color, so it needs to be the positive one. Also, used more often. Negative multiplier can only be given with Dirt, for now.)

· Streamer Rock and Divorce Petition had the corners of their art cut. (Only realized when making the card gallery, that I had forgot to cut the corners for these two old cards.)

· New purple cross particle effect for sabotage, and repeated-knife-slash sound effect with it. (I wanted this effect to look epic with the aliens and also work with the common sabotage cards.)





Card pool changes

New cards added, some cards switched their house.

· New card pool, Divine, added. The new opponent Sisters uses it and Kawaii.

· Stopwatch moved from Hightech → Champion (I wanted to reduce entropy so only Champion, Delusional and Demonic have access to the keyword Time-stop.)

· Holy Bible moved from Champion → Divine (Just makes sense that Divine house has the Divine keyword – daa.)

External tools

Added card gallery to the website: https://www.rakuel.com/hardest/card-gallery .

· My website now has a card gallery to get the high quality images of the cards. (You can filter to find all possible cards and keywords in the game for any category. New cards will be added to the gallery with each version release.)

~~~

That is everything new in September. If you have any questions, write them down. I read all the comments. See you again next month.