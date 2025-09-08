🚨 Officers,

SWAT Commander has been updated to version 0.7.7.4!

Today's update brings out the headcam mode feature, which enables you to view the game in an entirely different way! 🎥

Deploy on SWAT interventions while observing the action through your officer's helmet-mounted camera, complete with all relevant visual effects and interface for that strong addition of realism. Remember, some officer equipment will affect your view! This mode is can be enabled in both single player and co-op.

Consider using the headcam mode to relive our experience from a brand new perspective or for an opportunity to create improved gameplay footage to share with your friends and viewers!

SWAT Commander v.0.7.7.4 - Patch Notes:

GAME FEATURE

Headcam mode

AI

Adjusted the Suspect's morale system to make their surrendering more realistic

Check out the headcam mode in action:

Remember that our game's soundtrack is also now available, together with the Early Access version in a bundle! If you didn't decide to get the game yet, it's a great opportunity to do it now! Stay tuned for our next updates, including game mode customization!

Over and out,

SWAT Commander Team