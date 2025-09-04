Hello everyone!



After finding the time to come back to this project, my first ever game on Steam, a little over a year after its release, here are some updates I had in mind for a very long time:



- Added Keyboard Only and Gamepad control schemes. Navigate to the Options menu to change your controls!

- Tutorials have been adjusted to reflect the addition of new control schemes

- Overall improvements on the sword swing timing

- Some bug fixes and UI adjustments

- General balance changes to make the experience much more rewarding

- Rewritten the entire text of the game to make it ready for a potential localization in the future, if needed



Thank you so much to everyone who gave a chance at trying this little game I made, which still brings me joy to play and listen to its soundtrack, many months ago after the release.



Keep on slaying bosses and stacking up journeys!

Chief