Hello everyone!
After finding the time to come back to this project, my first ever game on Steam, a little over a year after its release, here are some updates I had in mind for a very long time:
- Added Keyboard Only and Gamepad control schemes. Navigate to the Options menu to change your controls!
- Tutorials have been adjusted to reflect the addition of new control schemes
- Overall improvements on the sword swing timing
- Some bug fixes and UI adjustments
- General balance changes to make the experience much more rewarding
- Rewritten the entire text of the game to make it ready for a potential localization in the future, if needed
Thank you so much to everyone who gave a chance at trying this little game I made, which still brings me joy to play and listen to its soundtrack, many months ago after the release.
Keep on slaying bosses and stacking up journeys!
Chief
EVERCHAINED 1.1 - 1 Year Update!
