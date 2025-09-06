 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19862654
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!


Don't panic, it's just a lil patch to fix up some things and start another event!

1.10.3 Patch Notes:

- started Paranormal Cleanup Crossover Event: Cruxville Junior High is now a playable Map in my other multiplayer horror game "Paranormal Cleanup", to celebrate you'll gain double EXP when playing Lunch Lady
- ended Halloween Event
- fixed a bug causing the jumpscare to not show properly
- encrypted the game files (big update size because of that)


Click Here to check out 'Paranormal Cleanup'


If you encounter any bugs, feel free to report them in the steam discussions or join me and the others over at discord.

Thanks for your help and have fun playing!

Beepbep
Manic Mice

