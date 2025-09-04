 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19862551 Edited 4 September 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Overview

This weeks brings an update to some UI elements. Primarily, the health and armor bar has had a bit of an overhaul and will now also display damage done to armor and health in different colors to help differentiate when you're taking HP damage. The new underground is also now available as well as a few new UI icons on the map screen.

Changes

- Added a progress bar for armor
- Added new Visual numbers when armor is damage
- Added the amount of logs the player currently has to the top bar
- Added a highlight to the ability button when its available
- Made statuses larger and added a highlight when mousing over them
- Added new underground battle scene
- Updated map icons
- Updated the map camera when first loading the map

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3593791
  • Loading history…
