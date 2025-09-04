Few smaller fixes and updates:



1. When playing on Earth maps (or other pre-made maps) on easier levels, AI players are selected from theocracies which are not very near you (to make sure that the game is indeed "easy"). This partially managed distribution of your enemies is less enforced on Medium and disappears on harder levels. Note: on random maps such managed distribution of the theocracies has been in place already, when you play "balanced random" starting locations



2. Pop-dialog now appears when you have enough Power for a dogma. You can turn this off in Setttings



3. Pressing "2" centers your map view on location of action suggested by Action Button (without executing it)



4. Fix of rare fatal error when unit building fort/shrine in certain circumstances



5. Fixes of few typos and text encoding errors in hints



6. Adding hint-style info, that if maps movement lags on your computer, change map scrolling speed to "One tile" in Settings for smoother performance

