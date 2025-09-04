WOW HI!!!

SauceLore now has achievements!! Yippee!!!

With these achievements, a way to see how many treasure boxes you've found in an area has also been added to help you find all of the treasure! (Finding all of the treasure is one of those aforementioned achievements)

And the other part of this update? Ethan rework? Well, the boosts from his Mana Gather move now only last for 2 turns, but his Divine Laser now has the ability to heal your entire team instead of just one teammate!

Hope you all enjoy using Ethan in your future battles and getting all of the SauceLore achievements!

Thanks everyone!

-SauceyPlayz