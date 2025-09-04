🎬 The Skip button in the intro got a little makeover – now it stays out of your way while keeping its spot.



✍️ Fonts got a major upgrade, especially for different languages.



🌏 Big fixes for Arabic, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese – the game is now fully playable in these languages!



🗺️ Note: The 3rd map, and thus the final map, is coming soon. Along with other improvements, we’re preparing the game for full release!