Hello, Survivors! Today, we are releasing the free Heavy Ordnance update, which adds new mutators, custom frames, and weapon perks.

Heavy weapons are receiving weapon perks for the first time, and two new premium DLC skin packs are being made available. Now is the time to gather all of your might to push back the Zekes with excessive force!



If you encounter any issues, make sure to submit a ticket to the support team: https://support.saber.games.

Check out the launch trailer and read the full details below!

New Content

Added 24 new perks for heavy weapons:

- Chainsaw: Massacre, Bloodbath, and Strong Grip.





- Machinegun: Quick Hands, Heavyweight Loadout, and Precision Grip.





- MGL: Flying High, Compact Explosives, and Friend Not Foe.





- RPG Launcher: Backblast, Backup Plan, and Friend Not Foe.





- Heavy Assault Shotgun: Shockwave, Explosive Ammo, and Fearless.





- Payload Rifle: Hunter’s Instinct, Self-Safe, and Focused Firepower.





- Flamethrower: Napalm, Extended Tank, and Heat.





- Multi-Shot Rocket Launcher: Backblast, Dragon’s Breath, and Friend Not Foe.





Added 12 new perks for standard weapons:

- Target Lock for Le Clairon.

- Flechettes for BSS-2.

- Loner for ARK-103.

- People Person for PAC-15.

- Safe Reload for Paladin LMG.

- Razor Fangs for Gal 9.

- Deadly Precision for HW416.

- Death Race for Geist 17MP.

- Scavenger for American 180.

- Shadow Step for Mk110.

- Lawbringer for Casull.

- Through-and-through for DE50.



Added six new mutators: Dead Pirate, Paralytic toxin, Ouch!, Sharing is Caring, Arm Weakness, and Slot machine.



Added three new custom portrait frames: Bigger Guns, Dracula, and Pyromaniac.





Added Vibrant Halloween Weapon Skin Pack: Five skins for the Scout Rifle - Mini-21, Light Automatic Weapon - Paladin LMG, Advanced SMG - Keris V10, Universal Bullpup Rifle - AUR, and Chainsaw - SchreiTech Forest Warrior.





Added Raging Phoenix Weapon Skin Pack: Five skins for the Flamethrower, Grenade Launcher - Thumper GL, Compact SMG - Gal9, Assault Rifle - ARK-103, and Assault Shotgun - Taiga-12.





Added new trinket "Eyes jar".





Resolved Issues

Fixed issues with yellow notifications appearing despite the weapon section not having new updates or upgrades.

Fixed weapon textures for some of the Taiga-12 skins.

Fixed multiple bugs with weapon sounds disappearing on consoles.

Added a direct link to the store from the "DLC Unavailable" pop-up on PC.



Localization Issues