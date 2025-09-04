- Add iFrame mechanic to powerless form of player. This should fix the game crashes when colliding with enemies at that point of the game.
- The pause menu should now display over everything, inclduing the death transition effect.
- Tiny performance optimisation (only noticable on slower machines) through increased used of static typing.
- All mechanic based tutorial prompts should now be in-game at the relevent point.
- Tutorial level removed as it is now obselete.
- Main menu buttons re-organised slightly.
- Added discord presence related stuff.
- Steam should no longer be making you download both Linux and Windows versions of the game.
04/09/25 - Hidden Optimisations
A smaller update this time around targeting a few 'quick wins' to implement.
