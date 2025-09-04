 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19862205 Edited 4 September 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A smaller update this time around targeting a few 'quick wins' to implement.

  • Add iFrame mechanic to powerless form of player. This should fix the game crashes when colliding with enemies at that point of the game.
  • The pause menu should now display over everything, inclduing the death transition effect.
  • Tiny performance optimisation (only noticable on slower machines) through increased used of static typing.
  • All mechanic based tutorial prompts should now be in-game at the relevent point.
  • Tutorial level removed as it is now obselete.
  • Main menu buttons re-organised slightly.
  • Added discord presence related stuff.
  • Steam should no longer be making you download both Linux and Windows versions of the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3208581
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3208582
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3208583
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link