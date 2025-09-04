 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19862048 Edited 4 September 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
Changes & Balance
  • Updated animations for Energy Blades
  • Updated animations for wall jumps


Bug Fixes
  • Players should no longer be trapped when Heavy Tank spawns above them (let me know if this is still happening to you)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3534601
