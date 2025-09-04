 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19862013 Edited 4 September 2025 – 21:32:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- limited velocity in which you can push or pull the vehicles by hand.
- Fixed corrupted animations on helmans stations of the Sloop and Brig that were causing incorrect head positions
- Removed physics to books and other house decorations. (polstergist effect)
- Fixed Jobs desk in Lumen showing incorrect area.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3602151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link