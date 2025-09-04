patch v0.9.13b
- limited velocity in which you can push or pull the vehicles by hand.
- Fixed corrupted animations on helmans stations of the Sloop and Brig that were causing incorrect head positions
- Removed physics to books and other house decorations. (polstergist effect)
- Fixed Jobs desk in Lumen showing incorrect area.
