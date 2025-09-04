- Added 3 new levels for playtesting
- Added "Layer" headers to help breakup the level select list - Note: Layer doesn't properly display in level transition
- Made pausing faster & fixed various UI bugs in pause menu
- Fixed an issue with the level transition effect
- Changed level transition slightly
- Slightly nerfed lateral movement ON ramps (Holding A or D while on a ramp)
- Reworked Express layout - still not entirely finished
- Slightly improved SMG visuals
- Fixed an issue that would cause the player to bounce upward near the bottom of the ramp - this now only happens if you've fully fell off in order to help save the player at extreme speeds
- Various UI animation improvements and fixes
- Fixed an issue where projectiles were slower at very high player speeds - not as noticeable now
0.18 Patch Notes:
