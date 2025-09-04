 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19861881 Edited 4 September 2025 – 22:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
0.18 Patch Notes:

  • Added 3 new levels for playtesting
  • Added "Layer" headers to help breakup the level select list - Note: Layer doesn't properly display in level transition
  • Made pausing faster & fixed various UI bugs in pause menu
  • Fixed an issue with the level transition effect
  • Changed level transition slightly
  • Slightly nerfed lateral movement ON ramps (Holding A or D while on a ramp)
  • Reworked Express layout - still not entirely finished
  • Slightly improved SMG visuals
  • Fixed an issue that would cause the player to bounce upward near the bottom of the ramp - this now only happens if you've fully fell off in order to help save the player at extreme speeds
  • Various UI animation improvements and fixes
  • Fixed an issue where projectiles were slower at very high player speeds - not as noticeable now

