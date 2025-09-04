Hey everyone,

Patch 1.1.5 is here, bringing lots of improvements in general, crossplay fixes, performance improvements & bug fixes!

We've fixed an issue where cross-play didn't work properly. There is still an issue when a Quest player hosts a game with a Steam player. The workaround is for the Steam user to host the game. We are still working on a fix for this bug, it should come shortly.

Added a maximum capacity to the register: 200 in single player and 400 in multiplayer co-op. Once the register is full, players must hide excess money in furniture they own.

Optimized the State Authority system. This change should not affect gameplay directly, but improves overall framerate. It also helps reduce battery drain during large multiplayer sessions.

Fixed an issue where the spawn rate was not normalized across different bag types (grain, cacao, etc.).

Fixed an issue where some completed crafts in the brewery supplier showed no liquid in the end product.

Fixed an issue where the still could sometimes leak water from the cap even when not connected to its base.

Fixed an issue where trying to write or draw at dusk did not display the “Cannot craft” notification.

Fixed an issue where forced releases from the player’s hand did not apply to connected objects (e.g., bottle and cork). Now they do.