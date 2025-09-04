Hey everyone,
Patch 1.1.5 is here, bringing lots of improvements in general, crossplay fixes, performance improvements & bug fixes!
📜Patch Notes 1.1.5
🔀 Cross-play
We've fixed an issue where cross-play didn't work properly. There is still an issue when a Quest player hosts a game with a Steam player. The workaround is for the Steam user to host the game. We are still working on a fix for this bug, it should come shortly.
💰 Cash Register Updates
Added a maximum capacity to the register: 200 in single player and 400 in multiplayer co-op. Once the register is full, players must hide excess money in furniture they own.
🟢 Optimizations
Optimized the State Authority system. This change should not affect gameplay directly, but improves overall framerate. It also helps reduce battery drain during large multiplayer sessions.
🍾 Crafting and Resources
Fixed an issue where the spawn rate was not normalized across different bag types (grain, cacao, etc.).
Fixed an issue where some completed crafts in the brewery supplier showed no liquid in the end product.
Fixed an issue where the still could sometimes leak water from the cap even when not connected to its base.
Fixed an issue where trying to write or draw at dusk did not display the “Cannot craft” notification.
Fixed an issue where forced releases from the player’s hand did not apply to connected objects (e.g., bottle and cork). Now they do.
Added a VFX to the sewing needle, which now shows a thread when stitching items together.
🏠 Furniture and Placement
Fixed an issue where furniture drawers could sometimes break when touched by the other player.
Fixed issues affecting the rolltop desk where its “open/closed” state did not sync properly in co-op, creating gameplay desyncs.
Fixed an issue with the rolltop desk where hidden items sometimes failed to register, causing players to be unjustly caught by police.
Fixed an issue where some furniture sizes were not properly considered when placing them in the shop.
Fixed an issue where, in multiplayer, the oven displayed wood burning VFX indefinitely.
Fixed an issue where posters were clipping through walls in level 3.
🖨️ Serigraph and Typewriter
Fixed an issue where the serigraph did not allow crafting Loto cards.
Fixed an issue where 2 papers could be placed in the typewriter, breaking it.
Fixed an issue where police searches could break both the typewriter and serigraph functionality.
Fixed an issue where typewriter paper could despawn in co-op play.
Fixed an issue where, in co-op, the other player sometimes didn’t see the paper in the typewriter or the serigraph.
Fixed an issue where grabbing the typewriter distorted the player’s hand.
Fixed an issue where using the serigraph as the second player could sometimes produce the wrong item.
👕 Customization and Equippables
Fixed issues with certain equippable items in the Customization area of the hideout.
Fixed an issue where plucked clothes could cause floating items to appear in the far corner of the Hideout.
▶️ Gameplay and Objects
Fixed an issue where the “Starting Money” perk did not provide usable money.
Fixed a rare issue where objects thrown very far away did not respawn.
Fixed an issue where, in multiplayer lobbies, Bobby sometimes did not respawn when thrown away in the Hideout. Why would you throw him away anyway?
Fixed issues affecting various fade-to-black transitions in the game.
Fixed an issue where the journal wouldn't update for player 1 when player 2 had unlocked something in the hideout.
Fixed an issue where the player's hand could become unusable after destroying an object or interacting with immovable objects
💵 DLC Purchases
Changed how DLC purchases are processed: the game now uses the DLC system instead of Steam microtransactions. Purchases made through the microtransactions process may have caused issues. With this update, refunds will be issued to affected accounts, meaning you may need to repurchase the DLC.
Don't forget to check out our Socials and have a chat with other Eggs!
Changed files in this update