4 September 2025 Build 19861787 Edited 4 September 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Many updates have been deployed over the past few days to improve the overall QoL of the game. Since there hasn’t been a patch note for every change, here’s a summary of all the recent modifications made to the game.

Changes:

  • 2 new items to discover

  • Additional items when using metal detection

  • New Steam achievements

  • Improved box opening

  • Added controls when using tools

  • Fog removed on the "Park" map

  • Assistance when using metal detection

Small regular updates will be released from time to time to keep improving the game. I read your feedback and take it into account, so don’t hesitate to send suggestions or comments.

In the meantime, I’m preparing a big Halloween update, so stay tuned! =)

