Hello! Many updates have been deployed over the past few days to improve the overall QoL of the game. Since there hasn’t been a patch note for every change, here’s a summary of all the recent modifications made to the game.

Changes:

2 new items to discover

Additional items when using metal detection

New Steam achievements

Improved box opening

Added controls when using tools

Fog removed on the "Park" map

Assistance when using metal detection

Small regular updates will be released from time to time to keep improving the game. I read your feedback and take it into account, so don’t hesitate to send suggestions or comments.

In the meantime, I’m preparing a big Halloween update, so stay tuned! =)