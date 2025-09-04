🖼️ New Store Assets & Visuals
Sleek new images and artwork across the store.
A sharper, more vibrant look to match the spirit of the game.
⚙️ Engine Tweaks & Performance
Fine-tuned engine systems for smoother, more responsive gameplay.
Optimizations under the hood that make every race feel tighter and faster.
🔧 Minor Modifications & Polish
Adjustments to balance and handling to keep competition fierce.
Small quality-of-life improvements for a smoother overall experience.
🔥 Jump back in, test your builds, and let us know how the new tweaks feel.
This is just the beginning — more content and surprises are on the way!
Changed files in this update