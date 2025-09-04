🖼️ New Store Assets & Visuals

Sleek new images and artwork across the store.

A sharper, more vibrant look to match the spirit of the game.

⚙️ Engine Tweaks & Performance

Fine-tuned engine systems for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

Optimizations under the hood that make every race feel tighter and faster.

🔧 Minor Modifications & Polish

Adjustments to balance and handling to keep competition fierce.

Small quality-of-life improvements for a smoother overall experience.

🔥 Jump back in, test your builds, and let us know how the new tweaks feel.

This is just the beginning — more content and surprises are on the way!