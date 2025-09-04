 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19861759 Edited 4 September 2025 – 20:59:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🖼️ New Store Assets & Visuals

  • Sleek new images and artwork across the store.

  • A sharper, more vibrant look to match the spirit of the game.

⚙️ Engine Tweaks & Performance

  • Fine-tuned engine systems for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

  • Optimizations under the hood that make every race feel tighter and faster.

🔧 Minor Modifications & Polish

  • Adjustments to balance and handling to keep competition fierce.

  • Small quality-of-life improvements for a smoother overall experience.

🔥 Jump back in, test your builds, and let us know how the new tweaks feel.
This is just the beginning — more content and surprises are on the way!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3770241
  • Loading history…
