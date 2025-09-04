New dinosaur skin types

Common



Rare



Piebald



Xanthochromistic



Melanistic



Albino



Erythristic



Xanthochromistic

Erythristic

How the new skins affect scoring?

Piebald : 20%



Xanthochromistic : 40%



Melanistic : 60%



Albino : 80%



Erythristic : 100%



New weapons: lever-action rifles

Greystone .45-70 Lever-Action Rifle

Ashford .30-30 Lever-Action Rifle

Verified Steam Deck support

Trophy lodge: Display trophy shots

Buy dropped items back from the shop

New story notes for Tenebris

New callers

Other improvements

When losing connection to server / suspending game recovering and rehosting



Trophy camera rigidbody manipulation improved



Improved cursor management in lodge when using controller



Leaderboard tabs interactable with controller on first open



Satellite phone can spawn in loot boxes



Bug fixes

Fixed grass in trophy camera



Fixed Tenebris island dock sink hole



Fixed missing prompts in weekly challenge menu



Greetings dinosaur hunters!Two new dinosaur skin types and a pair of lever-action rifles join the hunt. The trophy lodge now lets you display trophy shots, while new story notes deepen Tenebris lore. Fresh callers expand your hunting options - and the game is now fully Steam Deck Verified!Thank you to our great community for your continued support! ːsteamhappyːCheck out the patch video for more details:The update includes a total of 42 new unique skins for the huntable species! These come with the introduction of 2 new skin types for all the species which means each species now has 7 skin variations. From most common to the rarest here is the up-to-date list of skin types:Xanthochromistic skins are exhibiting unusually high levels of yellow pigmentation, resulting in golden to yellowish tones that differ greatly from typical coloration.Erythristic skins have overexpression of red pigments, producing vivid reddish, copper, or rust-colored appearances uncommon in the wild type.In scoring the rarity bonus is given in the following way depending on the skin type:A new weapon type in the form of lever-action rifle is introduced. There are two rifles to choose from. Lever-action rifles are quick to handle and do decent damage but have slightly less penetration and range than bolt-action rifles. Scopes can be used on both rifles.This is a heavy rifle that is more suitable in taking down the bigger dinos. Magazine can fit 6 bullets.Ashford lever-action rifle is more suitable for smaller game and has a large magazine of 8 bullets.Prehistoric Hunt has officially been tested and is now Steam Deck Verified!This means full controller support, smooth performance, and a fully functional interface on the Deck.You can now display your trophy shots in the trophy lodge. Before you taxidermize your catch if you’ve taken a trophy shot with it you’ll be able to show it in the lodge stand. The trophy shots are displayed on rectangular and round stands on separate frames. You can customize the placing of the frame when interacting with the stand.In the shop players can find a new menu where they are able to recover items dropped. The recover price is 25% of the purchase price. If you don’t want to walk back to your death location this makes the recovery a bit easier.Please note the current functionality allows you to buy back the items from your latest death location. If you died multiple times without recovering the items in the middle the previous death locations will still have the boxes and you can recover them by travelling to the location. And the recovery isn’t possible in a different session.Exploring Tenebris Island will now reveal additional lore notes scattered across the environment. These fragments expand the island’s backstory, uncovering more details about its past operations and secrets.New species introduced on the Tenebris island got their own callers: Sinornithosaurus, Parasaurolophus, Stegosaurus, Quetzalcoatlus and Therizinosaurus. The callers are available in the shop and you can find them in loot boxes if you’re lucky!Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.