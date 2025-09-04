Greetings dinosaur hunters!
Two new dinosaur skin types and a pair of lever-action rifles join the hunt. The trophy lodge now lets you display trophy shots, while new story notes deepen Tenebris lore. Fresh callers expand your hunting options - and the game is now fully Steam Deck Verified!
Thank you to our great community for your continued support! ːsteamhappyː
Check out the patch video for more details:
New dinosaur skin typesThe update includes a total of 42 new unique skins for the huntable species! These come with the introduction of 2 new skin types for all the species which means each species now has 7 skin variations. From most common to the rarest here is the up-to-date list of skin types:
- Common
- Rare
- Piebald
- Xanthochromistic
- Melanistic
- Albino
- Erythristic
XanthochromisticXanthochromistic skins are exhibiting unusually high levels of yellow pigmentation, resulting in golden to yellowish tones that differ greatly from typical coloration.
ErythristicErythristic skins have overexpression of red pigments, producing vivid reddish, copper, or rust-colored appearances uncommon in the wild type.
How the new skins affect scoring?In scoring the rarity bonus is given in the following way depending on the skin type:
- Piebald : 20%
- Xanthochromistic : 40%
- Melanistic : 60%
- Albino : 80%
- Erythristic : 100%
New weapons: lever-action riflesA new weapon type in the form of lever-action rifle is introduced. There are two rifles to choose from. Lever-action rifles are quick to handle and do decent damage but have slightly less penetration and range than bolt-action rifles. Scopes can be used on both rifles.
Greystone .45-70 Lever-Action RifleThis is a heavy rifle that is more suitable in taking down the bigger dinos. Magazine can fit 6 bullets.
Ashford .30-30 Lever-Action RifleAshford lever-action rifle is more suitable for smaller game and has a large magazine of 8 bullets.
Verified Steam Deck supportPrehistoric Hunt has officially been tested and is now Steam Deck Verified!
This means full controller support, smooth performance, and a fully functional interface on the Deck.
Trophy lodge: Display trophy shotsYou can now display your trophy shots in the trophy lodge. Before you taxidermize your catch if you’ve taken a trophy shot with it you’ll be able to show it in the lodge stand. The trophy shots are displayed on rectangular and round stands on separate frames. You can customize the placing of the frame when interacting with the stand.
Buy dropped items back from the shopIn the shop players can find a new menu where they are able to recover items dropped. The recover price is 25% of the purchase price. If you don’t want to walk back to your death location this makes the recovery a bit easier.
Please note the current functionality allows you to buy back the items from your latest death location. If you died multiple times without recovering the items in the middle the previous death locations will still have the boxes and you can recover them by travelling to the location. And the recovery isn’t possible in a different session.
New story notes for TenebrisExploring Tenebris Island will now reveal additional lore notes scattered across the environment. These fragments expand the island’s backstory, uncovering more details about its past operations and secrets.
New callersNew species introduced on the Tenebris island got their own callers: Sinornithosaurus, Parasaurolophus, Stegosaurus, Quetzalcoatlus and Therizinosaurus. The callers are available in the shop and you can find them in loot boxes if you’re lucky!
Other improvements
- When losing connection to server / suspending game recovering and rehosting
- Trophy camera rigidbody manipulation improved
- Improved cursor management in lodge when using controller
- Leaderboard tabs interactable with controller on first open
- Satellite phone can spawn in loot boxes
Bug fixes
- Fixed grass in trophy camera
- Fixed Tenebris island dock sink hole
- Fixed missing prompts in weekly challenge menu
Thank you for reading and we look forward to hearing your thoughts.
Changed files in this update