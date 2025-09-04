 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19861686 Edited 4 September 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Open shop from NPC (default dialog only)
  • Minimap zoom in/out
  • Removed test NPC
  • Bomberdues: Display score now shows wins instead of points
  • Bomberman: Removed R key in tutorial
  • Fixed open world tutorial
  • Map excluding now supported - Excluded maps are now really excluded
  • Fixes on Run
  • Beachparty landscape fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows GG-Party Playtest Windows Depot 1798631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link