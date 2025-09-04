- Open shop from NPC (default dialog only)
- Minimap zoom in/out
- Removed test NPC
- Bomberdues: Display score now shows wins instead of points
- Bomberman: Removed R key in tutorial
- Fixed open world tutorial
- Map excluding now supported - Excluded maps are now really excluded
- Fixes on Run
- Beachparty landscape fixes
Some fixes
