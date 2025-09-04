Gameplay Updates
- Improved targeting for speaking to townsfolk. Witches should no longer have difficulty speaking to the bartender instead of the barstool (before drinks, at least).
UI Updates
- Player account icon is now used for player dialogue (such as in the tutorial)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed spacing issue on menu prompts
- Fixed additional noticeboards appearing on the login menu
- Removed the ominous red fog that would envelop the room when casting spells at certain times of day.
- Fixed an error that would prevent the player from continuing dialogue
- Fixed starter packs appearing on the Shard Store gift menu
Changed files in this update