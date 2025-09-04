 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19861652 Edited 4 September 2025 – 20:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay Updates

  • Improved targeting for speaking to townsfolk. Witches should no longer have difficulty speaking to the bartender instead of the barstool (before drinks, at least).


UI Updates

  • Player account icon is now used for player dialogue (such as in the tutorial)


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed spacing issue on menu prompts
  • Fixed additional noticeboards appearing on the login menu
  • Removed the ominous red fog that would envelop the room when casting spells at certain times of day.
  • Fixed an error that would prevent the player from continuing dialogue
  • Fixed starter packs appearing on the Shard Store gift menu

Changed files in this update

