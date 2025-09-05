It’s Time! After simmering on the Beta Branch for a while, a new content patch and a massive list of fixes are now live on the public build. Remember — you can always jump into the beta (if you own the game on Steam), but if you prefer sticking with the main branch, this update brings together everything we’ve added over the last month.

CtH Cursor Comes to Public

The biggest (and most positive) change is without a doubt the Chance-to-Hit (CtH) system, now integrated directly into the aiming cursor. This is a true CtH, calculated through a smart Monte Carlo integration formula built on dynamic ballistic simulation — thousands of line traces factoring in shooter skill, target idle animations, weapon behavior, and more. The old heuristic indicator that shows shot quality will remain as well, giving you both systems side by side.



Weapon classes have also been reworked to emphasize their specializations:

Pistols, shotguns, SMGs: dominate at close range.

Bolt-actions, crossbows, ARs : effective at close to medium range.

Sniper rifles: deadly accurate at long range, but unwieldy up close.

Murder on the Freedom Express

For those eager to continue the campaign, we’ve added Father Pio’s arch-enemies, the Strongarm biker gang, who run the local train depot.

This is where the Freedom Train is being built — the same train Lucio is selling tickets on to desperate grave robbers. In this new scenario, you’ll need to use your detective skills to uncover who murdered the train’s engineer and why, then bring the culprits to justice.

Expect to face:

Ghouls — feral humans who feed on corpses, rot alive, yet resist the virus.

The Sicilian mafia — the slick but treacherous Di’Angello clan.

New Tier 2 Weapons & Bullets

On the gear side, an old JA2 fan favorite makes its entry (remember the phrase "Help, I've FAL-len, and I can't get up"?), alongside the fearsome Saiga automatic shotgun.

The ammo press has also been upgraded, now supporting custom ammo recipes for every weapon in the game. So dust off that SVD — it’s time to put it back to work.

Bug Fixes

Thanks to feedback from our players, we’ve also squashed a number of nasty bugs. Here’s what’s included in the public build (along with fixes already in beta):

Fixes Shortlist

Fixed a crash caused by melee attacks from height.

Fixed an issue preventing fire from spreading on certain maps — firebombs now work correctly.

Fixed a crash when aiming at Lucio on the Hideout map (beta only).

Broken weapons now preserve attachments, which can be removed.

Refugees gained during the campaign now have proper waypoints and integrate with the crowd.

Miscellaneous vests and helmets now have a recycle value and can be scrapped for materials.

Close-range weapons had their bullet drop balanced properly.

Adjusted weight for several shotguns and their variants.

Fixes Ported from Beta

Shotgun projectiles now deal reduced damage over distance (close-range power preserved).

Tactical/polymer weapon upgrades now properly reduce weight.

Pending shelter industry orders (not yet in production) can now be cancelled.

Fixed a bug where characters could get stuck after ending a turn in an invalid stance.

Fixed an AI Overwatch/fire bug that could trap the player.

Fixed a bug that could make the Roster menu unusable after recruiting all NPCs.

Fixed keybinds (1–5 and 0) not saving correctly after reassignment.

Fixed an issue in Miguel Cordoba’s quest that left a floating objective marker.

Fixed bullets colliding with window frames when crouch-shooting.

Corrected sniper rifle images to display proper attachments.

Thank You!

As always, a huge thank you to everyone playing, testing, and sharing feedback with us. Your reports and ideas help us squash bugs, refine systems, and keep pushing the game forward.

If you haven’t yet, join the discussion on our Steam forums or Discord — we’d love to hear your thoughts on the new CtH system and the Freedom Train episode. And if you enjoy the game, don’t forget to leave us a review on Steam — it really helps us reach more players and keep development rolling.

See you in the field!