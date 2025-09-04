 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19861499 Edited 4 September 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Patch 2025.9.4.0.0 is now available on the Evolution Public Branch.

  • The Baryonyx has a new model, new animations, and new skins!

  • There are now some rocky patches on the ocean floor, where you can also find gastroliths, instead of only being able to find them on 65-70 degree slopes.

  • There are now some dirt paths throughout the Savage Lands areas that have vegetation.

  • Dirt terrain no longer has trees or tall grass and the grass that is left is now not as dense.

  • Protoceratops, velociraptor, pachycephalosaurus, kryptops, ankylosaurus, and gorgosaurus can now be found around rocky terrain.

  • Drinking saltwater no longer makes you sick, it now makes you thirsty, this includes amphibians.

  • Added some new ambient sound loops to the different biomes, these function as background soundtracks, instead of 3d sounds.

  • Gravity when jumping for aerial creatures has been reduced to 25%.

Changed depots in evolution branch

View more data in app history for build 19861499
Windows Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
