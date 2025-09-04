Hey everyone,

Patch 2025.9.4.0.0 is now available on the Evolution Public Branch.

The Baryonyx has a new model, new animations, and new skins!

There are now some rocky patches on the ocean floor, where you can also find gastroliths, instead of only being able to find them on 65-70 degree slopes.

There are now some dirt paths throughout the Savage Lands areas that have vegetation.

Dirt terrain no longer has trees or tall grass and the grass that is left is now not as dense.

Protoceratops, velociraptor, pachycephalosaurus, kryptops, ankylosaurus, and gorgosaurus can now be found around rocky terrain.

Drinking saltwater no longer makes you sick, it now makes you thirsty, this includes amphibians.

Added some new ambient sound loops to the different biomes, these function as background soundtracks, instead of 3d sounds.