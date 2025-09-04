 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19861479
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a crash that could happen often while playing adventure mode
  • Added "Texture Quality" graphics option. Low RAM devices will automatically default to low or medium texture quality.
  • Fixed some issues and crashes in the tortoise equipment screen
  • Fixed some graphical issues with shadow map settings low and medium
  • Other crash fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2120251
Windows 64-bit Depot 2120252
macOS 64-bit Depot 2120253
