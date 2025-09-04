- Fixed a crash that could happen often while playing adventure mode
- Added "Texture Quality" graphics option. Low RAM devices will automatically default to low or medium texture quality.
- Fixed some issues and crashes in the tortoise equipment screen
- Fixed some graphical issues with shadow map settings low and medium
- Other crash fixes
Update Notes for Sep 4, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
