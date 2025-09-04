- Fixed a corrupted scene file that resulted in a handful of issues, including breaking Taffy is various ways
- Fixed a coin (shiny) having a collider on it which could fling kitty up into the air sometimes when collecting it
- Fixed more collision issues in the new scene
Small Update for Sept 4th
Update notes via Steam Community
[1.25.9.04_5463]
