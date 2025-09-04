Hi Forgeborn!

Got some updates here for you!



-Fixed issue with the ordering of triggers

-Fix on a few Forge Cores in campaign mode

-Undoing a SolBind Creature no longer has it stuck in your hand

-Forgeborn abilities can now be seen in the game log

-Added small pop up for when the opponent passes priority to you due to an effect like Reveler.

-Solve for some of the client crashes. Please continue to submit reports when you have these crashes, every bit of info helps!



Here are some of the things in the background we are working on:

-Tallying up Season 1 Points and finish setting up a way to distribute prizing

-Working on Season 2

-Mobile app development

We also have an event coming up soon!

September 27th - Storyline Event - The Tempys Trials!

The Tempys are known for their ability to brave the elements to become more powerful warriors. Every once in awhile they challenge the other factions of Solis to compete against one another in these trials. Being the first to complete certain challenges will bring pride and glory to their faction. Speed, skill, and adaptability are needed for this event as each team races to complete certain challenges within the digital app! More details will be shown at the event! The event will at most take 2 hours. Registration starts at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT with event starting at 5pm ET/2pm ET.

In addition to signing up for this event you must also fill out this form to see what team you will be put into, the sooner you submit the more likely you are to get your top choice: https://forms.gle/V2JZUYpZjGSEfWr38

Event Page: https://events.solforgefusion.com/event/XLEQEAH090