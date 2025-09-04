 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19861400 Edited 4 September 2025 – 20:19:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new performance patch is now live! While there are no new items in this update, we've done a major tune-up under the hood to make the game run better than ever.

You should notice smoother frame rates and less stuttering, especially in busy gardens. We’ve optimized the AI for all our animal friends and gardeners, making them much more efficient.

Patch Highlights:

1.Major performance boost for all AI (animals, dogs, gardeners).

2.Optimized crop and resource production systems for better speed.

3.Improved overall game stability.

This tune-up helps us prepare for adding more exciting content in the future. Thank you for your amazing support!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3351041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link