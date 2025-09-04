A new performance patch is now live! While there are no new items in this update, we've done a major tune-up under the hood to make the game run better than ever.

You should notice smoother frame rates and less stuttering, especially in busy gardens. We’ve optimized the AI for all our animal friends and gardeners, making them much more efficient.

Patch Highlights:



1.Major performance boost for all AI (animals, dogs, gardeners).

2.Optimized crop and resource production systems for better speed.

3.Improved overall game stability.

This tune-up helps us prepare for adding more exciting content in the future. Thank you for your amazing support!