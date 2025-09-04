Several bugs have been identified and fixed thanks to the lovely players!

The character creation screen now notifies you when you are about to overwrite a save file

Beck's Tech will properly count your money when there's sale on

You can no longer place multiple fences at once

Adjusted the positioning of the Food Stall

Tags can now be removed from the Allow/Deny lists on storage

The Deny Menu now appropriately says "Deny"

The Keg will now allow Vegetable items

The Mayo Mixer will now allow Fruit items

The Recursion card will now do damage to the selected target