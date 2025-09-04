 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19861383 Edited 4 September 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Several bugs have been identified and fixed thanks to the lovely players!

  • The character creation screen now notifies you when you are about to overwrite a save file

  • Beck's Tech will properly count your money when there's sale on

  • You can no longer place multiple fences at once

  • Adjusted the positioning of the Food Stall

  • Tags can now be removed from the Allow/Deny lists on storage

  • The Deny Menu now appropriately says "Deny"

  • The Keg will now allow Vegetable items

  • The Mayo Mixer will now allow Fruit items

  • The Recursion card will now do damage to the selected target

  • Gabby no longer has missing dialog options

Changed files in this update

