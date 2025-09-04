Several bugs have been identified and fixed thanks to the lovely players!
The character creation screen now notifies you when you are about to overwrite a save file
Beck's Tech will properly count your money when there's sale on
You can no longer place multiple fences at once
Adjusted the positioning of the Food Stall
Tags can now be removed from the Allow/Deny lists on storage
The Deny Menu now appropriately says "Deny"
The Keg will now allow Vegetable items
The Mayo Mixer will now allow Fruit items
The Recursion card will now do damage to the selected target
Gabby no longer has missing dialog options
