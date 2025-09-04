 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19861355 Edited 4 September 2025 – 20:13:48 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!
We’ve just released a small but important update.

🔌 Twitch Integration

🛠️ Fixes
• Fixed an issue where editing multiple items (like commands) and switching between caused the address field to override other items incorrectly.

Thank you all for your continued feedback and support 💙 – it helps us improve Interfuse and keep adding more features for your streams!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3835421
  • Loading history…
