4 September 2025 Build 19861281
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added 'Maintain Look Direction' setting - when enabled, the camera will attempt to preserve the current look direction while shifting gravity - this may help some players who experience motion sickness
  • Removed redundant shift pad from 1-10
  • Adjusted the placement of the 'Read Digiprint' hint trigger in the lobby to avoid cases where the player could read the digiprint before hitting the trigger
  • Decreased crosshair state transition time slightly
  • Decreased time required to look at a spycam before it is registered as found slightly
  • Changed the spycam found blink animation to a more obvious flash and added sfx
  • Fixed a rare case where using a shift pad would result in the player being flipped up-side-down until using another shift pad

