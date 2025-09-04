ENDLESS MODE PATCH v0.9.7

New patch adding endless game modes, new upgrade tree and other bug fixes / adjustments.

Gameplay:

New endless game mode for survival and wave (work in progress).

Added new upgrade tree with a gold (XP) gathering pawn.

Pawn summons now have their own separate base damage, but will of course still scale off all upgrades as it did before.

Bugfix:

Fixed an infinite damage bug when using CENTER PAWN (area effect surrounds the player) or PAWN STORM (rotating guns) in combination with BACK‑RANK MATE (+30% damage against frozen enemies).

Fixed an issue when spawning pawns causing them to get stuck in objects.

Fixed an issue where enemies would sometimes spawn in the fountain.

Fixes related to damage not applying correctly to various things.

Other fixes related to some upgrades not correctly affecting / interacting with things as intended.

Other:

New background for the gun selection screen.

Smaller gold (XP) when colliding with other smaller gold combines into larger pieces (up to 5 gold / XP). Basically just trying to help reduce some of the clutter on screen.

Small miscellaneous balance adjustments.

Keep in mind that the endless modes are work in progress and I'm sure you will encounter some issues. If you do encounter any issues with the game please let me know and I will fix as soon as possible. I'd also love to hear any feedback in general.

Thank you for the continued support and feedback.