Embervales's Birthday Event 🎈 🎊



Start Wednesday, September 3, 2025 9:00 PM CEST

End Monday, September 22, 2025 3:00 AM CEST



Purchase Arcanites and receive additionally 20% arcanites for every Purchase. This is your chance to stock up: Only available during this event!



75 -> 90

150 -> 180

350 -> 420

1125 -> 1350

2500 -> 3000

6000 -> 7200



Guilds

Finally! I’ve been waiting to announce this for so long: you can now create or join a guild with the friends you’ve made along the way. Upgrade your guild, team up in Challenges and Guild Wars, and gather resources together to level up your guild even further.

Check out the full details in the changelog!



Watch streams in the Embervale Category to receive Drops & Check out the event mission in the achievement tab to grab the limited birthday badge!



🐺🐻 New outfits have just dropped in the Event Shop! Don’t miss out!