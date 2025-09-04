 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19861101 Edited 4 September 2025 – 19:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Embervales's Birthday Event 🎈 🎊

Start Wednesday, September 3, 2025 9:00 PM CEST
End Monday, September 22, 2025 3:00 AM CEST

Purchase Arcanites and receive additionally 20% arcanites for every Purchase. This is your chance to stock up: Only available during this event!

75 -> 90
150 -> 180
350 -> 420
1125 -> 1350
2500 -> 3000
6000 -> 7200

Guilds
Finally! I’ve been waiting to announce this for so long: you can now create or join a guild with the friends you’ve made along the way. Upgrade your guild, team up in Challenges and Guild Wars, and gather resources together to level up your guild even further.
Check out the full details in the changelog!

Watch streams in the Embervale Category to receive Drops & Check out the event mission in the achievement tab to grab the limited birthday badge!

🐺🐻 New outfits have just dropped in the Event Shop! Don’t miss out!

Changed files in this update

