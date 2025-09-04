 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19861044 Edited 4 September 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. (UPDATE) IMPULSE: Destroying a tank in No Heal mode now also rewards +40hp. If you assisted a kill either via double or stolen ms/smash, you are still rewarded +20hp. If a friendly drone destroys a tank (and the kill is not awarded to a player), then all players on that color received +10hp.

2. (UPDATE) UI: Icons added for certain types of chat messages in the arena chat box to make it look and feel more dynamic.

3. (UPDATE) PHANTOM: Now takes 50% fall damage (relative to all other tanks). This buffs it for stealth and evasion as with its lopsided armor/health pool, it can now take quite a bit of falling damage without smoking.

4. (UPDATE / FIX) LITE: Tank slowness moving up ramps decreased due to increased gravity. The other tanks are left alone for the time being giving the Lite a slight movement buff relative to other tanks in this area.

