- Fixed bug that caused war crimes to kill human-controlled Mandrillians twice over before they touched the ground
- Tweaked some values for the decontamination chamber and its fun features
- Made it easier to get the DIRTY BOMB achievement (sadly that means stirring the disgusting toilet is less guaranteed to benefit your run)
- Spectator FPV now also shows UI overlays (damage, heals, flashbangs, etc)
- Reworked the Robot's UI to be semi-spherical, both to improve its look on the spectator FPV and to future-proof it for potential headsets with high FOV
- Reworked the FX shown on "blood heal" to actually look like blood splattering your screen
- Said blood splatter overlay will now always appear when a Mandrillian is gibbed near you (instead of only when using the "blood heal" health regen match modifier)
- On "STOP ON CLEAR" countdown mode, the timer will now stop immediately on the last kill instead of waiting for the corpse to dissolve (which could lead to frustrating situations where you'd lose even after killing all the Mandrillians)
- On all non-infinite Mandrillian modes, the last killed Mandrillian Bot will take considerably less time to despawn
- SEARCH AND DESTROY CHALLENGE: Mandrillian main HP nerfed from 150% to 120%; Mandrillian limb HP nerfed from 150% to 100%. This lowers the headshots needed to kill a Mandrillian to 3 instead of 4, while also making it harder for them to retreat to the vents when injured
- SEARCH AND DESTROY CHALLENGE: Fixed 1-ups being enabled at the vents, which would often increase the needed 30 kills to complete the challenge
0.9.9.4 - WAR CRIME FIX, BALANCE TWEAKS
