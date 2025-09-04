 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19860828 Edited 4 September 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We have released a new update that fixes some issues related to game controls at low FPS. The game will now run smoother, and the controls will feel better, regardless of the system's performance.

Thank you for continuing to play and supporting our project! If you have any suggestions or comments, please feel free to share them with us!

Changed files in this update

