Hello mechanics! 🚗🔧

This update makes the gameplay smoother and fixes several issues. Here’s what’s new:



✨ What’s New in V1.06?



💦 Foam and water gun particle effects updated.



👷 Worker rank saving system added.



👷 Worker functionality fixed.



🔊 Improved worker equipment usage sounds.



🚘 Vehicle damage system improved.



🛠️ Various vehicle-related bugs fixed.



👥 Fixed issues with delivering cars to customers.



🚶 Fixed customers getting stuck on each other.