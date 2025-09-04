Hello mechanics! 🚗🔧
This update makes the gameplay smoother and fixes several issues. Here’s what’s new:
✨ What’s New in V1.06?
💦 Foam and water gun particle effects updated.
👷 Worker rank saving system added.
👷 Worker functionality fixed.
🔊 Improved worker equipment usage sounds.
🚘 Vehicle damage system improved.
🛠️ Various vehicle-related bugs fixed.
👥 Fixed issues with delivering cars to customers.
🚶 Fixed customers getting stuck on each other.
