4 September 2025 Build 19860824 Edited 4 September 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello mechanics! 🚗🔧
This update makes the gameplay smoother and fixes several issues. Here’s what’s new:

✨ What’s New in V1.06?

💦 Foam and water gun particle effects updated.

👷 Worker rank saving system added.

👷 Worker functionality fixed.

🔊 Improved worker equipment usage sounds.

🚘 Vehicle damage system improved.

🛠️ Various vehicle-related bugs fixed.

👥 Fixed issues with delivering cars to customers.

🚶 Fixed customers getting stuck on each other.

