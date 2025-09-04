The game has seen a decent spike in wishlists during this week. That inspired us to polish up the game a bit to prepare it for the upcoming demo.



Since the game is on fire, it seemed suitable to improve the games fire spells 🔥



Improved all fire spells visuals and sound effects (MORE TO COME)

Added a new fire spell (Flamethrower)

Improved the Warriors "Slam" ability with new effects (VFX and SFX)

Made the Rogue move faster while shooting with the bow

Added a new armor set (Goblin armor, both for the Rogue and the Warrior) WIP

The "Thorn" stat now also appears when playing the Rogue (was exclusive for Warrior before)

"Thorny" and "Super Thorny" now appears on all armor pieces.

Improved the voice for the Human Enemy Warrior.



Thanks for wishlisting the game!



If you haven't joined the Discord yet, you're more than welcome to do so!



https://discord.com/invite/mXfXtEBEER