4 September 2025 Build 19860734 Edited 4 September 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game has seen a decent spike in wishlists during this week. That inspired us to polish up the game a bit to prepare it for the upcoming demo.

Since the game is on fire, it seemed suitable to improve the games fire spells 🔥

  • Improved all fire spells visuals and sound effects (MORE TO COME)

  • Added a new fire spell (Flamethrower)

  • Improved the Warriors "Slam" ability with new effects (VFX and SFX)

  • Made the Rogue move faster while shooting with the bow

  • Added a new armor set (Goblin armor, both for the Rogue and the Warrior) WIP

  • The "Thorn" stat now also appears when playing the Rogue (was exclusive for Warrior before)

  • "Thorny" and "Super Thorny" now appears on all armor pieces.

  • Improved the voice for the Human Enemy Warrior.

Thanks for wishlisting the game!

If you haven't joined the Discord yet, you're more than welcome to do so!

https://discord.com/invite/mXfXtEBEER

