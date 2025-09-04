If you level up beyond the class change requirement without promoting, EXP gained will decrease.

In this difficulty only, Haino, Ena, Celia, Taylor, Grem, Leticia, and Marcella have their growth rates for ATK, MAG, and DEF increased by +10%.

As with "Normal," units reduced to 0 HP can deploy again from the next stage, and even if you are wiped out, you can retry as many times as you like while keeping EXP.