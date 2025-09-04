Update Details
Added new difficulty: "Hardcore"
Buffed several classes
Added new purchasable items
Added new hints
Fixed minor bugs & typos
New Difficulty: Hardcore
Becomes available after clearing the game once.
Enemies are significantly stronger.
If you level up beyond the class change requirement without promoting, EXP gained will decrease.
In this difficulty only, Haino, Ena, Celia, Taylor, Grem, Leticia, and Marcella have their growth rates for ATK, MAG, and DEF increased by +10%.
As with "Normal," units reduced to 0 HP can deploy again from the next stage, and even if you are wiped out, you can retry as many times as you like while keeping EXP.
Class Buffs
Lord Knight
Sword Dancer
Already strong classes, but given the effort required to create them, they have been further strengthened.
Rune Lancer
A strong class for suitable units, but since it had a high entry barrier to reach full potential, it has been made more appealing to use.
Bow Knight
Compared to Paladin and Sniper, it was slightly underwhelming, so ATK has been increased.
Assassin
HP slightly increased.
Note: When loading save data from previous versions, some units may appear with slightly reduced HP on the battle preparation screen due to these adjustments. This will resolve itself as you progress through the game.
New Purchasable Items
In the later part of the game, the new item "Ancient Ring" can be purchased.
After a total party wipe in Stage 47, additional shop items will become available (except on Expert difficulty).
Additional Hints
More hints have been added to help you progress through the game.
