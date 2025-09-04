 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19860678 Edited 5 September 2025 – 11:06:45 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Details

  • Added new difficulty: "Hardcore"

  • Buffed several classes

  • Added new purchasable items

  • Added new hints

  • Fixed minor bugs & typos

New Difficulty: Hardcore

  • Becomes available after clearing the game once.

  • Enemies are significantly stronger.

  • If you level up beyond the class change requirement without promoting, EXP gained will decrease.

  • In this difficulty only, Haino, Ena, Celia, Taylor, Grem, Leticia, and Marcella have their growth rates for ATK, MAG, and DEF increased by +10%.

  • As with "Normal," units reduced to 0 HP can deploy again from the next stage, and even if you are wiped out, you can retry as many times as you like while keeping EXP.

Class Buffs

  • Lord Knight

  • Sword Dancer

    Already strong classes, but given the effort required to create them, they have been further strengthened.

  • Rune Lancer

    A strong class for suitable units, but since it had a high entry barrier to reach full potential, it has been made more appealing to use.

  • Bow Knight

    Compared to Paladin and Sniper, it was slightly underwhelming, so ATK has been increased.

  • Assassin

    HP slightly increased.

Note: When loading save data from previous versions, some units may appear with slightly reduced HP on the battle preparation screen due to these adjustments. This will resolve itself as you progress through the game.

New Purchasable Items

  • In the later part of the game, the new item "Ancient Ring" can be purchased.

  • After a total party wipe in Stage 47, additional shop items will become available (except on Expert difficulty).

Additional Hints

  • More hints have been added to help you progress through the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3821861
Windows English Depot 3821862
Windows German Depot 3821863
Windows French Depot 3821864
Windows Korean Depot 3821865
Windows Indonesian Depot 3821866
Windows Portuguese - Brazil Depot 3821867
Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 3821868
Windows Spanish - Spain Depot 3821869
Windows Traditional Chinese Depot 3843170
Windows Polish Depot 3843171
Windows Turkish Depot 3843172
